NJ Senate confirms first transgender cabinet official

New Jersey has appointed its first transgender cabinet official in history.

The New Jersey Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Allison Myers as Chair and CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission.

"Going forward, it will be necessary to consider new ways of accomplishing recruiting and retention goals, and to continue meeting the needs of public service employers in the state of New Jersey," Myers told the Judiciary Committee ahead of the vote, according to New Jersey Globe.

Myers continued, "I know I’m up for this challenge, and I appreciate being considered for this opportunity."

The Judiciary Committee approved Myers' nomination unanimously and without asking any questions.

The approved nomination then went to the state senate, where it passed with a unanimous vote of 37-0.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Myers as acting chair and CEO of the commission in December of last year.

Myers previously said being transgender "shouldn't prohibit me from living my life. That's why I came out," according to local outlet North Jersey.

"This is who I am, and it's always been who I am. It's just really a piece of the puzzle," Myers added.

Murphy's administration has filed lawsuits against three school districts that adopted new policies related to transgender students.

The policies at Middletown school district, Marlboro school district and Manalapan-Englishtown Regional school district were approved on Tuesday. Just 24 hours later, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin filed the three "emergency" lawsuits.

Platkin claimed the districts were endangering the safety of transgender students by enacting the policies.

