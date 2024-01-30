Nikki Haley’s inbox flooded with support post New Hampshire primary: ‘A normal political leader’

FIRST ON FOX – Nikki Haley’s campaign says they’ve received an over 200% increase in email traffic from supporters asking the candidate to stay in the race following former president Donald Trump’s primary victory in New Hampshire.

A campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital that, prior to New Hampshire, they were getting an average of 300-350 emails per day to info@nikkihaley.com, a generic email address for the Haley campaign.

Last Wednesday, that number increased to thousands daily, between a roughly 185% to 233% increase, depending on the day.

In the last six days, the campaign has received more than 6,000 emails total with messages supporting the former South Carolina governor and saying things like, "You’re the real Republicans’ only chance to be a normal political leader!" and "please do not quit!"

"Our campaign has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of grassroots support from across the country," Haley campaign spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The political establishment is trying to coronate Donald Trump, but Nikki has never listened to the establishment. She listens to Americans, and their message is clear: Nikki is the last one standing between the Trump-Biden rematch that 70 percent of people don’t want to see," she added.

One person from Minnesota wrote, "I’m a center-right Republican, like 80% of my friends and although many of us like Trump's policy, he’s too polarizing and will NOT garner very many, if any, center-left votes. I don’t want a few states selecting my presidential candidate."

Another, identified as Elly B, who grew up in a "blue state" but is "presently living in a red one," wrote, "On behalf of many, many members of my Jewish and non-Jewish community of family and friends, we hope that you will keep campaigning and running for President. You are the right person for the job due to your well-honed management skills, your youthful vigor and your ability to understand the needs of our country and the world as we end the first quarter of the 21st century."

Monica L., who said she "stood all day in the cold on election day" in New Hampshire said, "I will never vote for a democrat, so please, please stay in the race if you can."

Cooper C. from California said he was a "longtime Independent" but re-registered as a Republican to cast his vote for Haley.

Josh D., identified as a registered Independent in North Carolina who leans Republican, wrote, "Regular people do not want Trump or Biden. Please keep fighting!"

The former U.N. ambassador and last remaining major rival to Trump won 43% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary.

Haley's vowing to continue her uphill fight at least until Super Tuesday in early March. The next major contest on the GOP calendar is Haley's home state, which holds a primary on Feb. 24.