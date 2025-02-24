'Nightmare': Blue state resident rails against bullet train construction in her own backyard

As the Trump administration investigates California’s bullet train project, which has come under scrutiny for very little progress in 17 years, a small area where construction is underway has made life a "nightmare" for some people north of Fresno.

Dalia Pena, who resides in Madera County, California, said that the construction of an overpass for cars has not only created a major eyesore in her backyard, but the construction has also been a loud disruption, including vibrations, for the once-quiet neighborhood.

"They were out here doing construction at 6 o'clock on Saturday mornings," Pena told Fox News Digital during a phone interview, detailing how the first drilling noises were extremely prevalent.

While she said the noise has gotten a little better, it's unclear if it will get worse before construction is complete. She also added that construction has made it difficult to use the pool in her backyard because of the proximity of the worksite.

"I feel like it's gonna get worse," she said, adding that she's concerned about safety.

In addition, a survey Pena had done at her residence indicated encroachment on her property, according to a copy obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"The authority doesn't hold them accountable," she said of the contractors when it comes to construction noise and dust, as well as the behavior of workers themselves.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority said that they gave proper public notice to residents with prior meetings, as the construction is expected to be done by the fall, according to Fox 26.

Pena attended a February 2024 meeting about the Road 26 closure, according to a sign-in document obtained by Fox News Digital, but said she was not adequately informed of earlier meetings about the construction itself, given its closeness to the property.

The authority told Fox 26 that they have been in contact with Pena.

"Yes, that is true. However, when I bring an issue to their attention, they don't respond to me," she said, saying she routinely needs to follow up to have them "follow through."

"They're giving me the runaround, honestly," Pena said. "At no point were we offered anything."

She is now asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Trump administration to step in on the "waste of taxpayer dollars," but she noted there is a deeper issue with how this is impacting residents.

"I agree that they need to be investigated," Pena said.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Union Station in Los Angeles to rail against the project and initiated a compliance audit.

"It's been 17 years and $16 billion and no rail has been built," Duffy said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, Congressman Kevin Kiley told Fox News Digital that the project has served as a money pit for federal and state taxpayers alike.

"I'm not sure why anyone would be in favor of what's going on in California. We're wasting taxpayer money in a really, just on an epic scale and not getting anything in return for it," Kiley said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the authority for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.