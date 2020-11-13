New York GOP congresswoman-elect reveals interest in forming House anti-socialist 'Squad'

Newly elected House GOP members could form an "anti-socialist squad" to counter the ideas of far-left Democrats, Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" Friday.

“I can tell you here in NYC, and I assume in cities across America, people were really fed up with the direction the Democrats were trying to take us,” said Malliotakis, who will represent New York's 11th District, which covers Staten Island and parts of South Brooklyn.

Malliotakis added that political figures like New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had moved the city “so much to the left.”

“And you have individuals like my opponent [Democratic Rep. Max Rose], who had rallied with the 'Defund the police' movement and really had just gone along with the gang," she said, "and people want to see a two-party system, they want to see checks and balances, and I will be the only Republican representing our city in Washington and it is a much-needed voice and perspective.”

Rose conceded to Malliotakis Thursday and pledged in a statement to work toward a "smooth transition" of power.

“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 point margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1%," Rose said.

Rose, considered a moderate Democrat, was elected in 2018. Prior to his win, the 11th District had been held by Republicans since 2013 and was the only New York City congressional district won by President Trump in 2016.

Malliotakis is one of 35 Republican women who will serve in the newly elected House of Representatives next yea, which she said indicated that "much-needed new blood" is coming through.

“Not only do we have the most females in history coming to Congress from the Republican side, but we also have a number of minorities, we have immigrants who come from Korea, from Cuba, Ukraine and we also have military veterans as well from the Republican side,” Malliotakis said.

"But I can tell you that this is important because it is the messenger," she added. "You have AOC and the socialist squad, now we have individuals who come from very diverse backgrounds -- many of whom fled communism or socialism themselves or are like me, a daughter of a Cuban refugee -- to be those messengers to say why socialism is bad and to push back and to make sure that we fight to preserve our freedoms and liberties and we reopen our economy, we keep the capitalist system that provides jobs and opportunity."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.