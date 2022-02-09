Expand / Collapse search
New York to lift indoor mask mandate, but not for kids in schools

Hochul says she spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci, healthcare leaders, business leaders, school superintendents, and teachers unions before making her decisions

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state is lifting its statewide "mask-or-vaccine" requirement for indoor businesses effective Thursday, Feb. 10.

There are big exceptions where mask requirements remain in effect, the governor said, including schools and childcare centers, as well as healthcare facilities, homeless shelters and corrections facilities.

Hochul said she spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci, healthcare leaders, business leaders, school superintendents, and teachers unions before making her decisions.

