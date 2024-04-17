Expand / Collapse search
New York

New York Legislature hit by cyberattack

Albany's bill drafting system has reportedly been down since Wednesday morning

Associated Press
Published
The New York state Legislature's bill drafting office was hit with an apparent cyberattack early Wednesday, officials said.

The scope of the attack was not immediately clear but officials said the bill drafting system has been down since early Wednesday. The office is responsible for printing legislation for lawmakers at the state Capitol in Albany.

The apparent cyberattack came as the Legislature is moving to finalize its state budget bills, though Gov. Kathy Hochul said the incident isn't expected to dramatically delay the process.

New York state capitol

The New York state Capitol is seen prior to Gov. Kathy Hochul delivering her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

"We have to go back to the more antiquated system we had in place from 1994. You know this happened very, very early in the morning and so we’ve been on top of this," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a WNYC radio interview.

"Our understanding right now is that it will take a little bit longer to deal with the legislative side of it because a lot of data is included in the computers," she said of the budget process.

Asked if the incident was a politically motivated attack, Hochul said "I don't know."

In a statement, Mike Murphy, a spokesman for the leader of the state Senate, said the bill drafting office "can still process work for the houses and we don’t believe this will delay the overall process."

