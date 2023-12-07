Expand / Collapse search
Democrats

New York Democrats choose Tom Suozzi as candidate to replace expelled Republican George Santos in Congress

Suozzi, 61, represented the district for 6 years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for governor

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discusses growing concerns regarding discipline for lawmakers on 'Special Report.'

New York Democrats have selected former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi as the nominee for the special election to replace former Republican Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress last week.

Suozzi, 61, represented the district for six years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for governor last year. Suozzi has also previously held political posts as a county executive and mayor on Long Island.

Tom Suozzi on the debate stage

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., debates in the race for governor in New York City in 2022. (Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images/File)

With Santos out of Congress, the special election to fill the Third Congressional District of New York seat has been set for Feb. 13.

"We look forward to working with the Suozzi Campaign, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to restore integrity, competence, and a focus on the real needs of our larger community," the Nassau County and Queens County Democratic Committees said in a joint statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

