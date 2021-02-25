New York Democrat calls for investigation into allegations against Cuomo

A New York lawmaker took to Twitter late Wednesday to call for an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled against the state’s embattled governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was accused by a former aide, Lindsey Boylan, of orchestrating a "pervasive" culture of "sexual harassment and bullying." She posted on Medium that Cuomo once suggested that they play "strip poker" during a flight in October 2017 and said he once kissed her on the lips.

"The idea that someone might think I held my high-ranking position because of the Governor’s ‘crush’ on me was more demeaning than the kiss itself," she posted.

Boylan, a Democrat running for Manhattan borough president, said that during her more than three years in the Democrat’s administration, Cuomo "would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs."

Cuomo’s office denied the allegations as "simply false."

Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, a Democrat from Queens, called the allegations "abhorrent and heartbreaking."

"We must hold even the highest officials of our state accountable if we expect to restore the public’s trust," she posted. She also called for new legislation to discourage harassment.

Boyland attributed her decision to say more to Assemblyman Ron Kim, another Democrat, who levied public accusations of bullying and threats from Cuomo and his aides last week.

