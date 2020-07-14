New York, Connecticut governors add 4 more states to mandatory quarantine restriction list

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced that individuals traveling to their states from Minnesota, Ohio, New Mexico and Wisconsin will be required to quarantine for 14 days — as the four states experience a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The tristate governors, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, announced a travel advisory last month, requiring individuals traveling to the region from states experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine.

It is unclear if Murphy added the new states to the list for individuals traveling to New Jersey.

The governors also announced Tuesday that Delaware, which was added to the list last week, has been removed.

"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot,” Cuomo said Tuesday. "However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory.”

The criteria for states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, or 10 percent of the state's total population infected on a seven-day rolling average. New Mexico, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin meet that criteria at this point.

At this point, individuals traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Cuomo announced this week that enforcement teams would be “stationed at airports statewide to meet arriving aircrafts at gates and greet disembarking passengers to request proof of completion of the State Department of Health traveler form, which is being distributed to passengers by airlines prior to, and upon boarding or disembarking flights to New York state."

Lamont announced this week that similar teams would be at airports to monitor and help individuals “self-certify.” For now, the policy will only apply to those flying in Connecticut.