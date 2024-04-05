Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Eric Adams

FBI probes if NYC Mayor Eric Adams received upgraded Turkish Airlines tickets in exchange for favors: report

Special counsel for the mayor says he did not receive any 'improper upgrades' or didn't do anything 'inappropriate'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published
close
Mayor Eric Adams should be thanking Texas Gov. Abbott: Katie Pavlich Video

Mayor Eric Adams should be thanking Texas Gov. Abbott: Katie Pavlich

Townhall.com editor Katie Pavlich joins ‘The Story’ to discuss the migrant crisis after several migrant squatters were discovered in New York City.

The FBI is investigating whether New York Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the New York Times.

Federal authorities are looking into whether he was upgraded to the most expensive seats available on international flights as part of a wider corruption probe.

Sources confirmed to the publication that a portion of the investigation involves whether the donations to Turkey's national airline were traded for political favors.

The political favors included alleged pressure exerted on the New York Fire Department after a delay of the operating certificate for the new Turkish consulate.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS RIPPED FOR LATE EMERGENCY TEXT ALERT FOLLOWING EARTHQUAKE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on March 19, 2024.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

The probe is investigating whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers. 

FBI agents also approached Adams directly after a Manhattan event later, seizing the mayor's electronic devices, including at least two cellphones and an iPad, in carrying out a search warrant.

The FBI also searched the homes of Rana Abbasova, an aide to Adams at City Hall, and Cenk Öcal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who served on the mayor’s 2021 transition team, according to Daily News.

Logo for Turkish Airlines

Adams allegedly received free upgrades from Turkish Airlines. (Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Brendan McGuire, special counsel for Mayor Adams, said that the New York City mayor did not receive any "improper upgrades" and did not do anything "inappropriate" in exchange for the alleged upgrades.

MAYOR ADAMS ‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ INTERVIEW TURNS HEATED OVER SLAIN NYPD OFFICER: ‘THE FAR LEFT’ DISAGREES WITH ME

"As Borough President, the Mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade," McGuire said.

Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams is pictured in Manhattan on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Speculation is not evidence," he added. "We look forward to a just and timely conclusion to this investigation."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York for comment. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics