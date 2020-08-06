Expand / Collapse search
NY AG Letitia James to make 'major national announcement'

James is one of many Democratic state attorneys general with a history of being highly litigious against the Trump administration

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will drop big news at an event Thursday morning.

James, in an email that was shared online by a CBS reporter, said Wednesday night that she will "make a major national announcement" without going into further detail. It will be held at the New York attorney general's office in Manhattan. The event will be streamed live online.

It's not clear what exactly James will speak about at the event. The AG as recently as Wednesday posted online about her efforts to counter the Trump administration's actions on the census and abortion. James is one of the many Democratic state attorneys general with a history of being highly litigious against the Trump administration

In this June 11, 2019 file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference in New York. James' office said that she will "make a major national announcement" Thursday.

In this June 11, 2019 file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference in New York. James' office said that she will "make a major national announcement" Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NY ATTORNEY GENERAL ACLLA FOR NYPD SHAKE-UP IN WAKE OF POLICE PROTEST RESPONSE

James' announcement was released after The New York Times published a story late Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance subpoenaed President Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank. The outlet reported that the bank complied.

The Times, however, reported that Vance's probe was still in its early stages, citing a source.

James is a former member of the New York City Council and was elected to her current office in 2018.

