New Trump super PAC filing coming as early as April, Lewandowski says

EXCLUSIVE – One of former President Donald Trump's top political advisers says that paperwork could be filed as early as next month to set up a new Trump super PAC.

"We will file paperwork starting Q2 of this year," Corey Lewandowski told Fox News on Wednesday.

TRUMP DETAILS PLANS FOR NEW SUPER PAC

Q2 stands for the second quarter of fundraising, which begins on April 1.

Lewandowski described the new super PAC as a "large money entity which is going to be designed to move his America First agenda forward in 2022 and 2024."

"We're going to be involved in a number of issues and races and that will be determined by the president," he added.

The then-president formed a leadership PAC in November, soon after the 2020 election. Last month he converted his leadership PAC, called "Save America," as well as his presidential campaign committee, into political action committees that can support other candidates for office.

Trump also decided around the same time, during a meeting with his top political advisers at his south Florida residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort, to launch a new super PAC, with Lewandowski named to steer the new committee.

TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO REMAINS A FUNDRAISING MECCA FOR MANY REPUBLICANS

Lewandowski served as Trump's 2016 presidential campaign manager, from the start of Trump's first White House bid in early 2015 through the 2016 GOP presidential primaries, when he was fired. But he remained close with Trump as an outside adviser. And Lewandowski was a top adviser on Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

More than two months removed from the White House, Trump remains very popular with GOP voters and extremely influential with Republican politicians as he continues to play a kingmaker's role in party politics and flirts with another presidential run in 2024.

Trump has already made endorsements in the 2022 cycle. And he has begun to follow through on his vow to support primary challengers to Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach or convict him earlier this year – or Republican politicians and officials who refused to help him as he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to now-President Biden.

The former president touted in a podcast Monday that his endorsement in a GOP primary "has meant the difference between a victory and a massive defeat."

Lewandowski told Fox News that Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. – the top two Republicans in Congress – have the same objective in "making sure that Republicans take back the majority in the House and the Senate. We may have different ways of achieving that objective, but the goal is completely the same."

GRAHAM URGES TRUMP TO REFRAIN FROM ENDORSING IN SOME GOP PRIMARIES

While Trump has already made several Senate, House and gubernatorial endorsements, he has refrained so far to back candidates in the growing GOP Senate nomination races for open Republican-held seats in Ohio, Missouri and Alabama.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a top Trump ally in the Senate, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that the former president should sit out those intra-party battles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think he should just let it play out, if I were him," Graham said, referring to Trump. "I just think you want to just make sure some of your best candidates emerge."

Asked if Trump will weigh in on those races, Lewandowski said, "I think it's a case-by-case basis, and that's going to be for the president to determine which races he wants to get involved in and when he wants to do that. He has not made an endorsement yet in the Ohio Senate race, or the Missouri Senate race, or the Alabama Senate race. But that's not to say he won't."