NJ governor's strict coronavirus rules are not 'surgical,' making a difficult time worse: Rep. Van Drew

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's new coronavirus restrictions are not the "surgical" ones he promised, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., argued Tuesday.

The Democrat governor announced a temporary statewide suspension of indoor high school and youth sports along with a new limit on outdoor gatherings.

"People are so frustrated and tired," the former House Democrat told "America's Newsroom."

"Our New Jerseyans and Americans are trying their very best and when elected officials call them knuckleheads or demean or diminish them in some way, I find that really disturbing," he told co-host Sandra Smith.

"This has been a really difficult time for people when they don't see their family as much and where children and adults are both going through extreme psychological and even psychiatric and medical problems because of the lockdowns," Van Drew said.

He pointed to how the northern and southern parts of the state are treated the same way despite massive differences.

Murphy told "Fox News Sunday" a shutdown is still "on the table" despite the WHO's warning about such drastic measures.

"He shouldn't even say that to frighten people," Van Drew said.

Van Drew said he looks forward to a coronavirus vaccine as promised by President Trump and said the House needs to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.

"The cure, as you've heard over and over again, cannot be worse than the disease," Van Drew concluded.