New House Democrat Analilia Mejia sworn in to fill seat vacated by Mikie Sherrill

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Democrat Analilia Mejia was sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday after decisively winning the special election last week in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill vacated House seat last year after winning the Garden State's gubernatorial contest.

Mejia has been an advocate for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

MEET ANALILIA MEJIA, THE SANDERS-AOC BACKED PROGRESSIVE WHO JUST WON ELECTION TO CONGRESS

"I join you today with a message delivered by the people of New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, but echoed nationally: Stand up, defend, restore, not only our democracy, but also a just economy that actually works for working people," Mejia declared during a speech after being sworn in.

BERNIE SANDERS, AOC-BACKED DEMOCRAT WINS KEY HOUSE RACE; GOP FAILS TO EXPAND FRAGILE MAJORITY

Republicans now hold a slim 217-214 majority in the lower congressional chamber.

Rep. Kevin Kiley of California switched from Republican to independent last month.

EX-TRUMP ALLY MTG SLAMS BOTH SIDES OF THE POLITICAL AISLE: 'NOTHING EVER CHANGES'

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While Republicans currently hold the majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate, Democrats are aiming to change that during the 2026 midterm election cycle.