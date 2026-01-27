New details to Congress reveal guns used, bodycam footage in fatal Border Patrol shooting of Minnesota nurse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration sent a notification to Congress Tuesday, providing a "preliminary review" of the fatal Border Patrol shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, including the timeline of events leading up to the incident and new details about the officers who opened fire.

Pretti, a U.S. Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, was shot and killed Saturday by Border Patrol agents while recording federal immigration operations in Minneapolis.

Video appeared to show him attempting to help a woman knocked down by agents, when he was sprayed with an irritant, pushed to the ground and beaten.

Footage showed an agent pulling Pretti's suspected gun, a 9 mm pistol, from his waistband before other agents fired nearly a dozen shots in his direction.

The report, compiled by the Border Patrol's Office of Professional Responsibility Investigative Operations Directorate, noted two federal agents fired at Pretti.

One Border Patrol agent fired his CBP-issued Glock 19, and a second officer fired his CBP-issued Glock 47.

The report also confirmed there was body-worn camera footage of the shooting, though it is unclear if it will be released to the public.

Trump administration reports a timeline of events to Congress

Border Patrol agents (BPA) and Customs and Border Protection officers (CBPO) were conducting enforcement actions near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 26th Street in Minneapolis Saturday morning as part of Operation Metro Surge.

The report noted several civilians in the area were "yelling and blowing whistles."

BPAs and CBPOs allegedly made several verbal requests for the civilians to stay on the sidewalks and out of the roadway, but tensions rose at about 9 a.m., when a CBPO was confronted by two women blowing whistles.

The officer allegedly ordered the women to move out of the roadway, but they did not move.

As seen on witness video, the CBPO pushed the women, and one of them ran to Pretti.

After attempting to move the woman and Pretti out of the road, the CBPO deployed his pepper spray toward the pair.

Officials said Border Patrol agents tried to take Pretti into custody, but he "resisted," and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, an unidentified Border Patrol agent yelled, "He's got a gun!" multiple times, according to the report.

About five seconds later, the two federal agents opened fire.

After the shooting, a Border Patrol agent confirmed he had Pretti's gun and subsequently "cleared and secured" the gun in his vehicle, according to the report.

At about 9:02 a.m., CBP personnel cut Pretti's clothing and provided medical aid by placing chest seals on his wounds.

Roughly three minutes later, Minneapolis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and assumed primary medical care for Pretti.

Officials said he was transferred to an ambulance at about 9:14 a.m., and he was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Pretti was pronounced dead at the medical center at about 9:32 a.m.

An autopsy will be conducted by medical personnel from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the report.

Border Patrol's investigative unit will request the official findings upon completion.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.