Nevada Democrats hire socialist activist who harassed, called GOP gov candidate a 'garbage human being'

The Nevada Democratic Party reportedly hired a man who harassed and called GOP gubernatorial nominee Sheriff Joseph Lombardo a "garbage human being," even after Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak condemned the individual's actions.

The activist, Sean Navarro, is seen in a March video accosting Trump-backed candidate Lombardo, calling him "a real piece of s---," a "Nazi" and a "garbage human being." Navarro, who says he's a proud member of the Las Vegas Democratic Socialists, posted the video on his social media after the incident.

Navarro stood behind his actions in an interview with KSNV News 3 saying, "I 120% do not regret what I said. I said it with my chest. I would say it again. I regret not saying more."

Navarro announced his new position as "Coalition and Community Engagement Coordinator" for the Nevada Democratic Party on Twitter last week. Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston reported the hire, noting that it was timed for the 100 final days of the midterm election cycle.

The Nevada Democratic Party did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Following the March incident, Sisolak condemned Navarro’s actions in a tweet: "It’s important that when we disagree we don't forget we are all Nevadans first. Name-calling and vitriol have no place in Nevada and I condemn this rhetoric in the strongest terms. Let’s lead with kindness." It is now reported that the "socialist" is working for the Democrat group in Nevada.

Sisolak did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also responded to the incident through Twitter at the time: "This is unacceptable. If you disagree with someone, hold them accountable at the ballot box."

Sisolak and Lombardo are in a tight race for Nevada governor, as the GOP continues their push to flip blue states red in November. Lombardo announced in January that his campaign raised $3.1 million, a record-breaking number for a nonelection year and received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in April.

Elizabeth Ray, spokesperson for Lombardo's campaign, told Fox News Digital, "As his poll numbers get worse, Steve Sisolak has resorted to angry, divisive and desperate politics, which is why he’s now hired the very man he condemned earlier this year for harassing and stalking Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Nevadans are sick and tired of Sisolak’s disgusting political games, and they’re more ready than ever to elect Sheriff Lombardo in November."

Earlier this year, Sisolak was harassed himself while out to dinner with his family and publicly responded to the incident, saying, "Hateful verbal abuse and violent threats have no place in our political system."

Lombardo won the packed Republican gubernatorial primary in June and advanced to the midterms to take on Democrat nominee Sisolak this fall.