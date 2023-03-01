Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska legislators begin debating no-permit concealed carry

NE would become the 26th state to pass a 'constitutional carry' law

Associated Press
State lawmakers began debate Wednesday on a proposal to allow people to carry concealed guns in Nebraska without a permit.

Currently, 25 other states have so-called constitutional carry laws that allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit.

NEBRASKA LEGISLATOR PUSHES NO-PERMIT CONCEALED CARRY BILL

Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, who introduced the bill, opened debate by noting it would not usurp current requirements for federal background checks to buy guns or stop businesses from banning guns in their establishments.

The Nebraska Legislature has begun debate on "constitutional carry" laws that would allow permitless concealed carry of firearms.

"A person in Nebraska should not have to pay money to the government to exercise their constitutional right," Brewer said.

FLORIDA BILL COULD HAND GUN OWNERS HUGE WIN, MAKE THE US A CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY-MAJORITY COUNTRY

Nebraska already allows gun owners to carry firearms in public view, as long as they don’t have a criminal record that bars them from possessing one and aren’t in a place where guns are prohibited. To legally conceal the gun, Nebraskans are required to submit to a Nebraska State Patrol background check, get fingerprinted and take a gun safety course at their own expense.

Opponents have vowed to fight passage of the bill and were expected to use procedural moves to delay a vote on it.

A similar bill in Nebraska failed last year to overcome a filibuster led by opponents.

