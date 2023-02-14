Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska
Published

Nebraska Gov. Pillen appoints Lincoln ENT doctor to top medical post

NE Gov. Pillen announced Dr. Timothy Tesmer's appointment Tuesday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a private practice doctor from Lincoln to serve as Nebraska’s next chief medical officer.

NEBRASKA GOV. PILLEN APPOINTS FORMER GOV. PETE RICKETTS TO SENATE SEAT VACATED BY REPUBLICAN BEN SASSE

Pillen announced Tuesday that he selected Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose and throat specialist, to replace the former chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone. Anthone left the post earlier this year when former Gov. Pete Ricketts’ term expired. Ricketts had appointed Anthone just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that ushered in school and business closings and debates over public masking.

Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Timothy Tesmer as the state's next chief medical officer.

Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Timothy Tesmer as the state's next chief medical officer. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

In a news release, Pillen said Tesmer has been in practice for 35 years, including his private clinic Tesmer ENT in Lincoln.

GOV. PILLEN, NEBRASKA LEGISLATORS PROPOSE SWEEPING TAX RELIEF PLAN

Prior to opening that clinic, Tesmer was a doctor at CHI’s Physician Network/ENT Nebraska. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and is medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He officially begins his new post on March 27.

More from Politics