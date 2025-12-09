Australia to begin enforcing social media law banning children under 16 from major platforms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australia’s landmark new social media age law is set to go into effect, barring anyone under 16 from holding an account as the government moves to enforce one of the world’s strictest online safety measures.

The Australian government’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act, passed in November 2024, will start being enforced on Wednesday.

"From December 10, if you’re under 16, you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a video statement that was played in classrooms ahead of the social media restrictions, according to 9 News Australia. "You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds and the pressure that can come with that."

The platforms that will be banned for youth in Australia are Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Australia’s eSafety commissioner, the independent national regulator for online safety, says the new minimum-age law requires platforms to take "reasonable steps" to stop anyone under 16 from holding an account, including deploying age-assurance measures, removing existing underage users and preventing them from re-registering through tools such as VPN detection.

The eSafety commissioner also expects social media platforms to offer clear review pathways and support resources for young users whose accounts are deactivated.

"eSafety expects providers’ initial focus to be on the detection and deactivation/removal of existing accounts held by children under 16, including via accessible pathways to report underage accounts. We expect this to be accompanied by clear and timely information to those account holders about what will happen to their account, how they can download their information, where they can get support if they are feeling distressed, and how to challenge or seek review of the platform’s determination that they are under 16," read the regulatory guidance in part.

Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars, or roughly $32 million.

"We’ve said very clearly that this won’t be perfect. But it’s the right thing to do for society to express its views, its judgment about what is appropriate," said Albanese .

"And there is no doubt when we look at the rise in mental health issues faced by young people, when we look at the social harm which is being caused by social media, that we want kids to have the opportunity to enjoy their childhood, and we want parents to be empowered as well to have that discussion."