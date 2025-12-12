Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Regulation

After Australia passes social media ban lawmakers probed on why Congress hasn't done more to protect kids

'I imagine it's the opposition from the tech industry,' said Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
close
After Australia passes social media ban lawmakers probed on why Congress hasn't done more to protect kids Video

After Australia passes social media ban lawmakers probed on why Congress hasn't done more to protect kids

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill share why they think more hasn't been done in Congress to protect kids from the dangers of social media. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Australian teens were kicked off of social media this week following a nationwide social media ban for anyone in the country under the age of 16, several lawmakers and other political figures called on the United States to do something similar. 

Congress has passed some general online safety laws, such as limits on the collection of minors' information by social media platforms, but, thus far, Congress has not enacted any laws that would change who can use social media platforms, or how the apps are designed for minors.

"I imagine it's the opposition from the tech industry," said Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. "I see social media as a catastrophe for the mental health of the next generation and I feel like society is conducting an unprecedented experiment on the psyche of young Americans."

TEXAS FAMILY SUES CHARACTER.AI AFTER CHATBOT ALLEGEDLY ENCOURAGED AUTISTIC SON TO HARM PARENTS AND HIMSELF

Torres added that he believes there is a need for reform, but also conceded that it is a "complicated area" in light of the First Amendment.

TN teacher social media split

Following Australia's ban barring kids under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, the debate around whether Congress should take similar action has intensified.  (iStock)

"I do think more congressional action would be wise," Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital when asked why he thought Congress had not passed laws that will better protect kids on social media. "Obviously, we're a country that values freedom and so a lot of people feel like that would be either power better exercised by the state, or power better exercised by parents."

However, Johnson said, he does think "we need to hold some of these platforms accountable," noting that "they have technological tools that they could very easily use to keep kids safe."

After Australia passed its social medi ban on kids under the age of 16, both Republicans and Democrats came out to urge the United States to enact better safety measures for kids on social media. These figures included former President Barack Obama's chief of staff while he was in office, Rahm Emanuel, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

PROTECTING KIDS FROM AI CHATBOTS: WHAT THE GUARD ACT MEANS

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaking at an event

Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and Barack Obama's former chief of staff, has said the U.S. should emulate measures taken by Australia to protect kids from social media. (REUTERS/Al Drago)

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital that one of the reasons Congress has potentially stalled on passing legislation to protect kids on social media was because "a lot of people don't know" about the dangers. 

"I think it's gotten worse," Norman said, in regard to the dangers of social media for kids. "Got to have an age and got to track down something that is destroying our children."

However, some Republicans have also been weary of the push to regulate social media for kids, particularly efforts to create an age limit for the platforms. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Fox News Digital that she would likely not be in favor of "an all-out ban."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a woman with glasses and long dark brown hair wearing a pink top, walks out of the U.S. Capitol

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she was weary of an "all-out ban" preventing kids from accessing social media, like Australia has done. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm still a capitalist and there's federalism and we have freedom here," Boeert said. "But we have a lot of good legislation for solutions but, unfortunately, leadership prioritizes things that the American people don't, and I think it's time to read the room of America so we can pass good legislation."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue