National Weather Service dragged for 'Transgender Day of Visibility' tweet: 'Just do the weather'

The National Weather Service was criticized on Twitter for promoting the "Transgender Day of Visibility."

"To promote justice, equality, and equity for the transgender community, the National Weather Service family champions and stands alongside our transgender employees on this day and every day!" the National Weather Service posted on Twitter on Friday.

Conservative columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted in response "Just do the weather. Thanks."

Comedian Tim young tweeted, "Stick to reporting on the weather."

ARKANSAS 'CATASTROPHIC' TORNADO MOVES THROUGH LITTLE ROCK AREA; TENNESSEE, IOWA, ILLINOIS IMPACTED BY TWISTERS

Another Twitter user opined, "National Woke Service."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yall do realize the midwest is getting ripped up by Tornadoes right now, right?" another Twitter user wrote.

The National Weather Service tweet came Friday morning. Much of the South and Midwest was slammed Friday afternoon and evening by tornadoes and severe storms,

The National Weather Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.