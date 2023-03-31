Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National Weather Service dragged for 'Transgender Day of Visibility' tweet: 'Just do the weather'

One Twitter user wrote 'Just do the weather'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Arkansas tornado rages across Little Rock Video

Arkansas tornado rages across Little Rock

The tornado was caught on camera from the roof of the Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The National Weather Service was criticized on Twitter for promoting the "Transgender Day of Visibility."

"To promote justice, equality, and equity for the transgender community, the National Weather Service family champions and stands alongside our transgender employees on this day and every day!" the National Weather Service posted on Twitter on Friday.

Conservative columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted in response "Just do the weather. Thanks."

Comedian Tim young tweeted, "Stick to reporting on the weather."

ARKANSAS 'CATASTROPHIC' TORNADO MOVES THROUGH LITTLE ROCK AREA; TENNESSEE, IOWA, ILLINOIS IMPACTED BY TWISTERS

The National Weather Service is being criticized on Twitter for promoting "Transgender Day of Visibility."

The National Weather Service is being criticized on Twitter for promoting "Transgender Day of Visibility." (National Weather Service)

Another Twitter user opined, "National Woke Service."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yall do realize the midwest is getting ripped up by Tornadoes right now, right?" another Twitter user wrote.

The National Weather Service tweet came Friday morning. Much of the South and Midwest was slammed Friday afternoon and evening by tornadoes and severe storms, 

The National Weather Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics