Arkansas 'catastrophic' tornado moves through Little Rock area
The National Weather Service described the storm as a 'life threatening situation'
A "catastrophic" tornado has moved through the Little Rock, Arkansas area, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency for portions of the metro area of Little Rock on Friday afternoon, stating that a "damaging tornado" moved through the area.
Over 300,000 people were inside the tornado-warned storm, according to data from the National Weather Service.