Arkansas 'catastrophic' tornado moves through Little Rock area

The National Weather Service described the storm as a 'life threatening situation'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A "catastrophic" tornado has moved through the Little Rock, Arkansas area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency for portions of the metro area of Little Rock on Friday afternoon, stating that a "damaging tornado" moved through the area.

Over 300,000 people were inside the tornado-warned storm, according to data from the National Weather Service.

