National Guard now in place for Oregon amid ‘chaos, death and destruction’: Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the National Guard is now in place in Portland, Oregon, reiterating the administration's commitment to restoring law and order in the city amid protests against immigration enforcement.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that as he determined on Saturday, when he activated the Oregon National Guard, "conditions continue to deteriorate into lawless mayhem."

"Our GREAT Federal Law Enforcement Officers have not been able to enforce the Laws in Oregon," the president wrote. "ANTIFA and the Radical Left Anarchists have been viciously attacking our Federal Law Enforcement Officers, men and women who are simply doing their job, protecting Federal Property, and enforcing Federal Immigration Laws and the Rule of Law.

"We will never allow MOBS to take over our streets, burn our Cities, or destroy America. The National Guard is now in place, and has been dedicated to restoring LAW AND ORDER, and ending the Chaos, Death, and Destruction! We are a Nation of LAW, and we will PREVAIL."

A memo Monday by the Oregon Military Department confirmed 200 service members will be mobilized under Title 10 federal authority for operations in the Portland area, following a request for support from the Department of War, according to a FOX 12 Oregon report.

The state National Guard called the mission straightforward: "protect federal facilities and the federal employees working in them."

"I need everyone to understand the command relationship with this particular mission," Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold wrote in the memo. "I know some of you may have strong feelings about this mission. That's okay. You are citizens first, but you're also service members who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and follow the orders of the President and the Governor.

"That oath doesn't come with an asterisk that says, ‘only when I agree with the mission.’ We don't get to pick and choose."

Gronewold added he knows "some people in Oregon won't understand or won't support this mission."

"Some might even be hostile about it. But we've been through tough situations before," he wrote. "We are professionals who do our duties, regardless of how it's received. … We don't serve because it's easy or popular. We serve because it's our duty and because we took an oath."

For those mobilizing, leaders said to take care of their families and "be smart" on social media.

"Don't post about unit movements, mobilization details, or operational information," Gronewold wrote. "Please don't get into political arguments online while wearing the uniform or identifying yourself as a member of the Oregon Guard. Understand you represent something bigger than yourself, and the public is watching."

The memo came days after Portland Mayor Keith Wilson fired back at the administration, claiming the president would "not find" lawlessness in the city, and alleging video footage showing violence in Portland was "recycled" from five years ago.

"If President Trump came to Portland today, what he would find is people riding their bikes, playing sports, enjoying the sunshine, buying groceries or produce from a farmers' market," Wilson said. "We've had hard conversations, and we've done important work in the years since that footage was taken, we reformed our public safety system."

Since June, protests have erupted near an ICE facility in Portland , leading to the building being vandalized with anti-ICE graffiti and violent clashes between protesters and federal agents.

Video footage obtained by Fox News Digital showed protesters in August rolling out a guillotine, lighting fires and forcing law enforcement to disperse the crowd with munitions.

Portland, a sanctuary city since 2017, has resisted federal immigration enforcement and ignored warnings from Attorney General Pam Bondi that the city’s sanctuary policies undermine U.S. interests.

The City of Portland did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.