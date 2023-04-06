Tennessee’s GOP-led House votes to expel Democrat Justin Jones from legislature for his role in gun protest

Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House on Thursday voted to expel Democratic Rep. Justin Jones from the Legislature for his role in a protest calling for gun control following last week’s shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville that killed six people, including three children. Fox 17 Nashville reports that Jones was sanctioned for using a bullhorn when he joined with protesters, which state House leaders called "disorderly behavior."

NASHVILLE KILLER AUDREY HALE SLEPT WITH JOURNALS ON SCHOOL SHOOTINGS UNDER BED, COURT DOCS REVEAL

Thursday’s vote marked an extraordinary move from lawmakers that has been executed only a handful of times since the Civil War.

House lawmakers are also considering ousting Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson. Last week, the trio of Democratic lawmakers chanted back and forth from the chamber floor with gun-control supporters packed in the gallery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.