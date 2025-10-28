Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Obama was 'not happy' with quick Pelosi endorsement of Harris, book says

Former president waited five days before endorsing Harris after initially wanting an open Democratic convention

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Book reveals Biden ignored Obama’s calls during 2024 campaign Video

Book reveals Biden ignored Obama’s calls during 2024 campaign

Former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss reported tensions between Barack Obama and Joe Biden and the White House’s response to Democrats’ criticism over renovations.

President Barack Obama was angry with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her quick endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 election, according to a new book.

An excerpt from ABC News’ Jonathan Karl's upcoming book, "Retribution," asserts that Pelosi and Obama had come to an understanding that Harris "should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged." Nevertheless, Pelosi handed her an endorsement within 24 hours of Biden's withdrawal.

"The Obamas were not happy," a source close to Pelosi told Karl, according to an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail.

"This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f–k did you just do?’" Karl wrote.

KAMALA HARRIS BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN DROPOUT, ADMITS SHE HAS REGRETS ABOUT HER HANDLING OF SITUATION

Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi

President Barack Obama didn't want to hand former Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic nomination in 2024. (Getty Images)

The book asserts that Obama had deep concerns about Harris' ability to beat President Donald Trump and wanted Democrats to hold an open convention.

"Obama and Pelosi — arguably the two most influential figures in the Democratic Party — had privately agreed to abstain from making any endorsements," Karl wrote.

"The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?" Karl added.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration ceremony

Former President Joe Biden's decision to endorse Harris while dropping out forced Pelosi's hand, according to Jonathan Karl's book. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS PLAYS UP COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH HILLARY CLINTON AS WEDGE WITH BIDEN WIDENS

Obama gave Pelosi an angry phone call, during which Pelosi argued "that train has left the station," when Biden endorsed Harris during his withdrawal message.

The source close to Pelosi claimed Obama sounded "genuinely irritated" on the call.

Obama himself ultimately waited five days after Biden's withdrawal before offering his endorsement to Harris in a joint phone call with his wife, Michelle.

Obama pushes Newsom's prop 50 ahead of election day Video

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama said.

Michelle chimed in, "I am proud of you. This is going to be historic."

