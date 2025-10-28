Obama was 'not happy' with quick Pelosi endorsement of Harris, book says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Barack Obama was angry with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her quick endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 election, according to a new book.

An excerpt from ABC News’ Jonathan Karl's upcoming book, "Retribution," asserts that Pelosi and Obama had come to an understanding that Harris "should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged." Nevertheless, Pelosi handed her an endorsement within 24 hours of Biden's withdrawal.

"The Obamas were not happy," a source close to Pelosi told Karl, according to an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail.

"This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f–k did you just do?’" Karl wrote.

The book asserts that Obama had deep concerns about Harris' ability to beat President Donald Trump and wanted Democrats to hold an open convention.

"Obama and Pelosi — arguably the two most influential figures in the Democratic Party — had privately agreed to abstain from making any endorsements," Karl wrote.

"The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?" Karl added.

Obama gave Pelosi an angry phone call, during which Pelosi argued "that train has left the station," when Biden endorsed Harris during his withdrawal message.

The source close to Pelosi claimed Obama sounded "genuinely irritated" on the call.

Obama himself ultimately waited five days after Biden's withdrawal before offering his endorsement to Harris in a joint phone call with his wife, Michelle.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama said.

Michelle chimed in, "I am proud of you. This is going to be historic."