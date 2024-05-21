Nancy Pelosi interrupted while accepting award by anti-Israel agitator: 'Shame on you!'

A Harvard graduate interjected with an anti-Israel rant, while former House Speaker and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi was accepting an award for "distinguished citizen of the year" in San Francisco.

The sold out dinner event, which was hosted by the Harvard Club of San Francisco for its 150th anniversary, honored Pelosi on Monday for her "37-year career of outstanding servant leadership," the event's website said.

In video of the encounter obtained by Fox News Digital, Pelosi is seen accepting her "distinguished citizen" award before a female anti-Israel agitator interrupted.

"Congratulations, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi," the protester is heard yelling in the footage while standing in the middle of the room. "What good is getting a scholarship if we're using our money from Harvard to retaliate and repress and suppress our own students?"

The protester told Pelosi that she was "aiding and abetting" the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"And what good can you be as a distinguished citizen when you are aiding and abetting this war and this ongoing genocide in Palestine?" the protester said.

Shortly after the protester's outburst, event workers were seen ushering her out.

"Shame on everybody here! Shame on you! How dare you do this? Where our own students are getting attacked by your administration!," the protester yelled while being led out.

Pelosi, who represents California's 11th congressional district, is heard replying to the protester, "We respect your right to have your say."

As the protester was removed, Pelosi quipped, "Welcome to San Francisco, everybody" to enthusiastic clapping and laughter.

Since Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, campus protests have erupted at many college campuses across the U.S., including Harvard.

According to a report by The Associated Press, at least 2,100 people have been arrested at various anti-Israel protests since April 18.

Pelosi's office, the San Francisco Police Department, Harvard University and the Harvard Club of San Francisco did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.