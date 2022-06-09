Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nancy Pelosi husband’s DUI court date set; no decision yet on potential charges

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested for a DUI on May 29 by California Highway Patrol

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A court date has been set for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband following a recent DUI arrest, though no decision has been made on whether he will face criminal charges. 

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Thursday that Paul Pelosi agreed to a court date of Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. in Napa County Superior Court. 

If criminal charges are filed, he will be arraigned at that time. Haley said her office is currently reviewing charges stemming from the DUI arrest of Paul Pelosi on May 29 in Napa County, California. 

California Highway Patrol arrested 82-year-old Paul Pelosi for driving under the influence of alcohol with a .08% blood alcohol content or higher. 

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA FOR DUI

He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, cited and released.

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022, in DC. 

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022, in DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi," Haley said. "This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County." 

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.  ((Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images))

"No decision has been made at this time," she asserted. "Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect. When a filing decision is made by the Napa County District Attorney, the media and public will be notified." 

