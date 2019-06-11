Nancy Pelosi gets fed up with CNN reporter's litany of Trump questions: 'I'm done with him'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became fed up with a CNN reporter's repeated questions about President Trump.

Speaking with CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s 2019 Fiscal Summit: Building America’s Future, Pelosi was asked about Trump calling her "nasty" and "vindictive."

Pelosi, D-Calif., said it's a "victory" for Trump if she and other Democrats remain focused on talking about him and responding to his attacks, labeling him the "diverter-in-chief."

"I'm done with him! I don't even want to talk about him ... It's a waste of time," she said, claiming "my stock goes up every time he attacks me."

Raju persisted with questions about Trump's comments, which occurred before a ceremony to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He asked about Pelosi's reported comment last week that she wants to see Trump "in prison."

"I'm not going to that place," she said, again emphasizing that she wanted to talk about the economy, not statements within her caucus.

Pelosi maintained she was there to talk about jobs, infrastructure, health care and other items on the Democrats' agenda.

A few minutes later, Raju continued to press Pelosi for answers on impeachment and Trump's statements about an agreement with Mexico to curb illegal immigration.

“If I had been invited to talk about the president, I would have had more important work to do at home. Really,” Pelosi responded, drawing applause from the audience.

She accused Trump of trying to distract from the Mueller report with his claims about the deal with Mexico and threats of tariffs.

In the final few minutes of the interview, Raju asked Pelosi about the party's views on a new trade deal with Mexico.

"How did a policy issue slip in there?" Pelosi quipped.