More people exposed to Manhattan Project chemicals deserve compensation, advocates say

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reports on the effort to expand legislation to compensate individuals exposed to chemicals from the Manhattan Project on 'Special Report.'
Bret Baier currently serves as FOX News Channel's (FNC) anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights at 6-7PM/ET) as well as chief political anchor of the network. Baier is also host of FOX News Audio's "The Bret Baier Podcast" which includes Common Ground, The Campaign, The Candidates and The All-Star Panel. He joined FNC in 1998 as the first reporter in the Atlanta bureau and is now based in Washington, D.C.
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.