Moderate House Dem Jared Golden says Trump was 'right' to strike Iran

A moderate House Democrat is offering rare praise for President Donald Trump after his precision strikes on Iran over the weekend.

"Iran is governed by a regime that is hostile to the United States and allied with others that seek the destruction of America. They sponsor terrorist organizations that have killed American troops and citizens and are a source of chaos and bloodshed in the region," Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said in a statement Monday.

"Based on what I know so far, I believe the president was right to launch limited strikes to deter that outcome."

He cited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assessing that Iran was close to a nuclear weapon.

"It is important now that the country learns what information helped inform the president’s decision and the timing of these strikes, and that we learn more about whether we were successful in destroying Iran’s nuclear program," Golden said.

"But what matters most now is what happens next: Just today, Iran launched missiles at American bases in Iraq and Qatar. The top priority for the president and his administration, as well as for Congress, must be to use every tool at our disposal to defend Americans and deter further escalation by Tehran."

Golden said he also looked forward to the House of Representatives' expected briefing on the situation in Iran.

The House-wide briefing is expected to occur at 3 p.m. Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Monday.

The Democratic response in Washington to Trump's strikes has been largely negative, save for a handful of pro-Israel lawmakers, including Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Golden has been known to break from his own party on issues like trade, border security and national security, among other issues.

Golden won his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District by less than 1% in 2024, while Trump carried the district by 10%.

When reached for comment on his statement, the White House pointed Fox News Digital to Trump's recent Truth Social post on Iran's attack on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which houses U.S. troops.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump said.

"Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."