House Democrat says he'd vote to protect Trump's tariff plan, worries White House will stand down

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, indicated he'd vote to protect President Trump's tariff plan if legislation killing the economic measure was brought to the House floor.

Speaking with Axios, Golden said he's worried Trump will end up caving to pressure and wind up not implementing the tariff plan.

"My biggest worry is that they're going to do this and lose faith and political will and back away," Golden said.

When Golden was asked about the mixed reaction from the stock market on the tariff plan, Golden responded "The vast majority of Americans have no stocks."

PRICE TAG: HOW MUCH AMERICANS COULD PAY BETWEEN TARIFFS AND TAX CUTS EXPIRING

Trump on April 2 announced a baseline duty of 10% on every import to the United States, along with additional tariffs for countries which have high tariffs on American exports.

Golden also complained that there aren't more Democrats in favor of Trump's tariff plan.

"I remember Dems being outraged by the World Trade Organization, NAFTA, all these trade deals, even as recently as TPP," Golden added. "Now all of a sudden it's like a complete 180 degree flip here where we're staunchly defending the importance and relevance of the stock market to the American economy and defending free trade deals."

When asked about Rep. Greg Meeks', D-N.Y., bill that would remove Trump's tariffs, Golden said "I'd be a 'no' on that."

GOP DEFECTORS HELP SENATE ADVANCE RESOLUTION TO CANCEL TRUMP TARIFFS DESPITE WHITE HOUSE VETO WARNING

Golden is one of the few, if not the only, House Democrat in favor of the tariff proposal. "When they're searching under every couch cushion for ways to re-appeal the party to working class, coming out against this so strongly," Golden said as he chided fellow Democrats for standing against the proposal.

Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., said in a video posted to X, that he's staunchly opposed to the tariffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think a wrong-for-decades consensus in Washington on free trade has been a race to the bottom," Deluzio said. "The president's tariff announcement, though, his trade strategy — it's been chaotic, it's inconsistent."

Fox News Digital's Julia Johnson and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.