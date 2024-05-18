Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley defends 'friend' Harrison Butker after 'out of touch' left's 'absurd meltdown'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., came to Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker's defense this week after the 28-year-old pro-baller's commencement speech at Benedictine College.



Butker came under fire after delivering a speech to new graduates of the Catholic liberal arts college, focusing on the importance of being "unapologetically Catholic."



His address included barbs at President Biden for his pro-abortion stance and supporting young women in the "vocation" of marriage and motherhood.



Most controversially, Butker referred to pride month as a "deadly sin."



For Butker's stances on faith and family, both the media and the NFL alike condemned the speech. The NFL explicitly distanced itself from Butker, saying "his views are not those of the NFL as an organization."

Hawley, himself a Christian, defended his "friend" on X amid the onslaught.



Hawley first posted to his X acount, the site formerly known as Twitter, with a photo showing him alongside Butker. "Never more proud to call Harrison Butker my friend," Hawley said.

The Missouri Republican also posted later that same day citing jersey sales for the Kansas City Chiefs kicker reaching an all-time high, saying, "Nice work, libs! I’m ordering one for all my kids."

Hawley also joined KCMO Talk Radio in Kansas City Friday morning, calling the left "hilariously out of touch" when it comes to Butker's views.

The NFL has sold out of Harrison Butker jerseys for women in the days that followed his commencement address at Benedictine College.



The full text of Butker's address can be found here.