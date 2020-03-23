Minnesota governor going into quarantine as coronavirus precaution

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home,” Walz, a Democrat, tweeted Monday.

KLOBUCHAR SAYS HUSBAND HAS CORONAVIRUS

“I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19. #StayHomeMN,” Walz added.

As of late Sunday, Minnesota had 169 positive cases of COVID-19.

Walz’s announcement comes after another government official from the state -- Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- shared that her husband tested positive and is currently hospitalized in Virginia with pneumonia, due to the coronavirus. She said he is on oxygen.

Klobuchar explained she and her husband have been in different places for the last two weeks and that she is “outside the 14-day period for getting sick,” so she will not self-quarantine. She said her doctor advised her not to get tested for COVID-19.

THESE US SENATORS ARE IN SELF QUARANTINE OVER COVID-19 THREAT

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he tested positive for COVID-19, sending himself, as well as Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, into self-quarantine. GOP Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Co., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are also in self-quarantine over interactions with different individuals who tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. has 35,345 positive cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of at least 471 people.