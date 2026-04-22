Minnesota allows ‘happy hour’ in nursing homes under new law easing alcohol restrictions

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday allowing nursing home residents to drink alcohol, clearing the way for "happy hour" in senior living facilities.

Previously, Minnesota law barred facilities from organizing events that included alcohol without a liquor license. The new "Grandparents’ Happy Hour" law allows nursing homes and assisted living facilities to serve alcohol without one.

The measure also updates the state’s liquor laws, allowing some cities to issue licenses and easing rules for certain businesses, including nursing homes and University of Minnesota facilities.

Walz announced the bill in a post on X, encouraging seniors to enjoy a drink.

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"Living in a nursing home shouldn’t mean giving up everyday freedoms," Walz wrote in a post on X. "I just signed a bill allowing seniors living in nursing homes to consume alcohol - so that everyone can enjoy happy hour!"

The law requires staff serving alcohol to be at least 18 years old, and facilities are responsible for ensuring residents do not overindulge.

The bill drew attention during the legislative session, largely due to Anita LeBrun, an 88-year-old resident of an assisted living facility whose support went viral.

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"My friends and I love happy hour, just like many of you do, I am sure," LeBrun said before the House Commerce, Finance and Policy Committee last month.

"Over a shared drink, we get to reminisce about parts of our lives, military service, raising a family, the loss of a friend, and celebrating the golden phase of our lives too," she said.

LeBrun also told a state Senate committee that living in an assisted facility "doesn’t mean that we should have fewer freedoms than anyone else."

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She later appeared on "Fox & Friends," describing social gatherings with snacks and music where residents previously had to bring their own alcohol due to restrictions.

While policies vary, senior living communities in many states allow residents to drink or host informal social hours.

Minnesota’s rules stood out because they limited how facilities could organize and serve alcohol in communal settings.

"Living in a nursing home or assisted living facility should not mean giving up everyday freedoms," Walz said in a statement. "This bipartisan bill increases independence and safety under clear regulations, while ensuring residents are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve—including the ability to get together for happy hour."

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As the bill was considered, industry advocates said it would preserve small routines that support quality of life.

"Ultimately, the ‘free the happy hour’ bill is about restoring a fundamental expectation — that moving into a senior living community does not mean giving up one’s autonomy," LeadingAge Minnesota, an industry group that represents senior living providers, said in a statement last month.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Bardolf contributed to this report.