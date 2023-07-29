Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mike Pence
Published

Mike Pence courts Catholic voters in campaign speech at Napa Institute; founder says he 'has great respect'

Pence, a former Catholic turned evangelical, 'has great respect' for the Catholic Church, the institute founder said

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Mike Pence: Count on me to be on the debate stage Video

Mike Pence: Count on me to be on the debate stage

Mike Pence, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, joins 'Special Report' to discuss his upcoming visit at an Iowa event and talks about former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is courting Catholic voters in his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination despite no longer being a follower.

Pence spoke at the Napa Institute's 13th annual summer conference in California Thursday, one of the largest and most influential gatherings of Catholic leaders in the United States.

"I cherish my Catholic upbringing. I truly do," Pence, who converted from Catholicism to Evangelical Christianity in college, told the crowd.

PENCE BRINGS IN JUST $1.2 MILLION IN BID FOR PRESIDENT, RAISING DOUBT OVER ELIGIBILITY FOR DEBATES

Mike Pence is confident he'll make the stage at the first GOP presidential prmiary debate

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican White House candidate, was interviewed by Fox News Digital in Hudson, N.H. (Fox News/Paul Steinhauser)

"What the world needs today is men and women of deep conviction and faith who will boldly live out their faith in the public square," the former vice president said.

Napa Institute co-founder Tim Busch told Fox News Digital ahead of the conference he believed Pence is sincere in his admiration for the church despite leaving it in his youth.

"I would say [Pence] has great respect. He was formerly a Catholic. I know his grandmother is, and I think his mother is. And he often speaks about that in Catholic crowds," Busch said.

IN BATTLE VERSUS TRUMP, DESANTIS, REST OF GOP 2024 FIELD, PENCE 'CONFIDENT WE'LL HAVE THE RESOURCES'

Mike Pence and Karen Pence

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave to the audience after he delivered remarks in Greensboro, N.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Busch also referenced Pence's many Catholic staffers and advisers as evidence he held the faith in high esteem.

"I've known Mike Pence for many years, and some of his closest advisers are devout Catholics. So, this is not an uncomfortable area for him," Busch added.

Pence contrasts most obviously with fellow Republican candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a practicing Catholic but has made his faith less central to his presidential platform.

THESE REPUBLICANS HAVE MET QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Trump and Pence

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence answers questions during a daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

However, Pence's speech was not focused on theology. The former vice president used the opportunity to pitch himself as a Christian candidate who would emphasize faith to a degree other Republicans would not.

Pence also touted the record of his time serving under former President Donald Trump, his most powerful opponent in the race for the GOP nomination.

"I’m proud of what we accomplished during the four years of the Trump-Pence administration," Pence said Thursday. 

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a Celebrate Life Day Rally at the Lincoln Memorial June 24, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We achieved the lowest unemployment, the highest household income, the most energy production, the most pro-American trade deals, the most secure border. And we made the strongest military in the history of the world stronger than ever before."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics