Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called

The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate.

Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains a toss-up as important races in Arizona and Nevada are unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race will head to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Here's a look at some of the key races that have yet to be called:

The House

The Associated Press has called the race for 404 of the 435 voting representatives in Congress. The magic number for a House majority is 218. So far, Republicans hold 211 seats, and Democrats have won 193. Thirty-one races have not been called. Below are listed those considered to be most competitive.

Alaska

AK 01*

Rep. Mary Peltola (D) v. Sarah Palin (R) v. Nick Begich (R)

*This race is using ranked choice voting.

Arizona

AZ 01

Jevin Hodge (D) v. Rep. David Schweikert (R)

AZ 06

Juan Ciscomani (R) v. Kirsten Engel (D)

California

CA 22

Rep. David Valadao (R) v. Rudy Salas

CA 47

Rep. Katie Porter (D) v. Scot Baugh (R)

CA 49

Rep. Mike Levin (D) v. Brian Maryott

Colorado

CO 03

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) v. Adam Frisch

CO 08

Yadira Caraveo (D) v. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R)

Maine

ME 02

Rep. Jared Golden (D) v. Bruce Poliquin (R)

Nevada

NV 01

Dina Titus (D) v. Mark Robertson (R)

NV 03

Rep. Susie Lee (D) v. April Becker (R)

NV 04

Rep. Steven Horsford (D) v. Sam Peters (R)

New York

NY 22

Brandon Williams (R) v. Francis Conole (D)

Oregon

OR 05

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R) v. Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D)

OR 06

Andrea Salinas (D) v. Mike Erickson (R)

Washington

WA 03

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) v. Joe Kent (R)

The Senate

The Fox News Decision Desk has called the race for all but three races where mail-in ballots are still being counted. The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will head to a runoff on Dec. 6, because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

The outstanding races are in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters, and Nevada, where Republican Adam Laxalt leads incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

The Senate race in Alaska uses ranked choice voting and will head to a runoff with the top two vote-getters. Currently, Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka leads incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, ahead of all other candidates.

Governor's Races

There are three outstanding gubernatorial contests. In Arizona, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs currently leads Republican challenger Kari Lake. In Nevada, Republican Joe Lombardo has the lead over incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The gubernatorial race in Alaska uses ranked choice voting and will head to a runoff with the top two vote-getters. Currently, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads Democratic challenger Les Gara.