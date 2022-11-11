Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Arizona, California, Nevada among states still counting ballots for the 2022 election
The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate.
Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains a toss-up as important races in Arizona and Nevada are unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race will head to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Here's a look at some of the key races that have yet to be called:
The House
The Associated Press has called the race for 404 of the 435 voting representatives in Congress. The magic number for a House majority is 218. So far, Republicans hold 211 seats, and Democrats have won 193. Thirty-one races have not been called. Below are listed those considered to be most competitive.
Alaska
AK 01*
Rep. Mary Peltola (D) v. Sarah Palin (R) v. Nick Begich (R)
*This race is using ranked choice voting.
Arizona
AZ 01
Jevin Hodge (D) v. Rep. David Schweikert (R)
AZ 06
Juan Ciscomani (R) v. Kirsten Engel (D)
California
CA 22
Rep. David Valadao (R) v. Rudy Salas
CA 47
Rep. Katie Porter (D) v. Scot Baugh (R)
CA 49
Rep. Mike Levin (D) v. Brian Maryott
Colorado
CO 03
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) v. Adam Frisch
CO 08
Yadira Caraveo (D) v. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R)
Maine
ME 02
Rep. Jared Golden (D) v. Bruce Poliquin (R)
Nevada
NV 01
Dina Titus (D) v. Mark Robertson (R)
NV 03
Rep. Susie Lee (D) v. April Becker (R)
NV 04
Rep. Steven Horsford (D) v. Sam Peters (R)
New York
NY 22
Brandon Williams (R) v. Francis Conole (D)
Oregon
OR 05
Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R) v. Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D)
OR 06
Andrea Salinas (D) v. Mike Erickson (R)
Washington
WA 03
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) v. Joe Kent (R)
REPUBLICANS SPLIT ON TRUMP'S EFFECT ON LACKLUSTER MIDTERMS AS CONTROL OF CONGRESS HANGS IN BALANCE
The Senate
The Fox News Decision Desk has called the race for all but three races where mail-in ballots are still being counted. The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will head to a runoff on Dec. 6, because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
The outstanding races are in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters, and Nevada, where Republican Adam Laxalt leads incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
The Senate race in Alaska uses ranked choice voting and will head to a runoff with the top two vote-getters. Currently, Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka leads incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, ahead of all other candidates.
NEVADA SENATE RACE: LAXALT LEAD OVER CORTEZ MASTO SHRINKS AFTER LATEST VOTE COUNT UPDATE
Governor's Races
There are three outstanding gubernatorial contests. In Arizona, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs currently leads Republican challenger Kari Lake. In Nevada, Republican Joe Lombardo has the lead over incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The gubernatorial race in Alaska uses ranked choice voting and will head to a runoff with the top two vote-getters. Currently, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads Democratic challenger Les Gara.