Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s had ‘opening conversation’ with Biden campaign on VP search

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed Tuesday that she has had an “opening conversation” with Joe Biden’s campaign about potentially being his running mate as vice president.

“I’ve had a conversation with some folks,” Whitmer told NBC’s “3rd Hour of Today.” "But the fact of the matter is all of my energy is going into helping my state.

“It was just an opening conversation, and it’s not something that I would call a professional, formalized vetting. I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign,” Whitmer added, while emphasizing her main priority was leading her state through the coronavirus pandemic.

GRETCHEN WHITMER: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT JOE BIDEN'S POSSIBLE RUNNING MATE

The first-term governor is among a handful of women Biden has confirmed are on his shortlist for potential running mates.

“Gov. Whitmer is an outstanding governor. She is one of the most talented people in the country in my view,” Biden said in early April as the former vice president introduced the governor on the second edition of his newly launched podcast series. “She also is a supporter. She was also a co-chair of my campaign. She’s a good friend, but she has been laser-focused, laser-focused on delivering for her state.”

Whitmer has gained notoriety recently due to her extremely strict coronavirus lockdown measures, which have prompted dozens of protests across the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other names believed to be under consideration by the Biden campaign are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.,former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.