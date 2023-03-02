Michigan AG says FBI confirmed she was target of 'heavily armed' man plotting attack on Jewish politicians

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that the FBI confirmed she was the target of a "heavily armed defendant" who was allegedly plotting attacks against Jewish elected officials.

"The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials," Nessel tweeted Thursday.

She added, "If you are a victim of a hate crime or have credible information about a hate crime, please contact the Michigan Department of Attorney General at 313-456-0180."

A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Detroit federal court charges Jack Eugene Carpenter III with transmitting an interstate threat, a five-year felony, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Allegedly in Texas at the time, Carpenter posted on Twitter in February saying he would return to Michigan within 48 hours and was "threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish in the Michigan government if they don't leave, or confess," according to the complaint.

The FBI said it received a tip on Feb. 18 regarding several of 41-year-old Carpenter’s tweets posted under the username "@tempered_reason." In the tweets, Carpenter also allegedly threatened Twitter CEO Elon Musk, instructing the tech billionaire to remove bot accounts and any bot accounts against him. If not, Carpenter said he would capture Musk and have him "public hanged," WOOD-TV reported.

In the complaint, an FBI agent testified that Carpenter declared sovereignty and said he was forming a new country called "New Israel" somewhere in Lenawee County, Michigan.

He allegedly tweeted, "Any Jewish person holding a public office on my land after that time is subject to immediate punishment for their participation in an unlawful war of aggression using a biological weapon against me. You may leave, confess and resign to a private life or be punished. I have deemed you guilty. Judgment has been given. I will not tolerate anymore [sic] games. I’ve given enough chances. Confessions will remain classified unless caught committing another crime. You have been warned. Heed my warning."

In another tweet, Carpenter allegedly tagged President Biden, the FBI and the Department of Justice for the Philippines, saying, "I suggest you obey God’s will and do not challenge my authority any longer," the complaint says, according to WOOD-TV.

He also said he was driving back to Michigan and warned the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office "any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense."

Carpenter was already under investigation by Michigan State Police for the alleged theft of a handgun.

Carpenter was arrested in Texas on Feb. 21. He appeared in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday on a charge of using interstate communications to make a threat and remains in custody until a detention hearing Friday. Prosecutors want to keep him locked up while the case is pending.

"When the defendant was arrested in his vehicle, they found approximately a half dozen firearms and ammunition," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon, who added that Carpenter might flee if released on bond.

"Without getting into too much detail, the defendant does not believe he is subject to the jurisdiction of this court," Moon told a judge.

Carpenter asked for a court-appointed lawyer and otherwise has said little during the court appearance, according to The Associated Press.

The FBI also found that Carpenter was arrested on assault charges in December and had an order of protection against him. Carpenter’s mother was interviewed by state police and allegedly told investigators her son asked for money to return to Michigan and became angry when she refused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.