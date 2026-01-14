Meet the Minnesotans killed by illegal immigrants that Walz, Dems never held press conferences or vigils for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Minnesota’s Democratic officials hold press conferences, attend vigils, and publicly lash out against the Trump administration over the shooting death of Renee Good, a Fox News Digital review found a much different response from those politicians when Minnesotans were killed or seriously harmed by illegal immigrants.

"Rest in peace," Walz posted on X this week with a photo of himself at a memorial for Good, who was shot and killed after striking an ICE agent with her car while interfering with ICE activities in Minneapolis, according to federal officials.

Walz, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have been in front of cameras on several occasions since Good’s death, blasting the Trump administration and disparaging ICE while posting tributes to Good on social media.

Several Minnesotans have been killed in the last few years by immigrants who had no legal right to be in the United States, but Fox News Digital did not find any evidence of press conferences or outrage for them from Walz, Frey or Lt. Gov. Flanagan.

In August 2024, Minnesota mom Victoria Eilieen Harwell was killed in a car accident after being struck by an intoxicated Ecuadoran national in north Minneapolis without a press conference or public statement from the mayor or governor.

ICE arrested the man, German Llangari Inga, in May 2024 after they say Hennepin County refused to honor their detainer and released him twice.

St. Paul native Hallie Helgeson, 18, was killed last year along with her 19-year-old boyfriend, Brady Heiling, while driving in Wisconsin when they were struck head on by a drunk driver traveling the wrong way on the highway. The driver, according to DHS, was an intoxicated Honduran national in the country illegally.

"Hallie was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she shared her faith and joy by teaching Vacation Bible School," Helgeson’s obituary says about her life. "Hallie’s faith played an important role in her life and every morning, she would exchange bible verses with boyfriend, Brady Heiling. She also worked as a teaching assistant at Hawk’s Nest and had recently begun a position at Meadow Creek Assisted Living.

"Hallie will be deeply missed by all who knew her, remembered for her warmth, kindness, big smile, and the light she brought into every space she entered. Her legacy will continue as a ‘Donor Hero’ by helping more than 75 people through her gift of life."

In 2021, 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer was brutally murdered and beheaded by her boyfriend, a Cuban national named Alexis Saborit-Viltres, after telling him she wanted to end their relationship.

"She was always in an upbeat mood," Thayer’s friend and former co-worker Eileen Necklen told The Minnesota Star Tribune. "She was just a spitfire … an unbelievable person."

In addition to the high-profile deaths caused by illegal immigrants, other Minnesotans have been seriously harmed with little if any response from Democrat leaders, including a St. Paul landlord who was brutally raped by Mexican national Rolando Lopez-Meneses in 2021 after she refused to let his girlfriend move in with her, TwinCities.com reported .

"Governor Walz, Lt. Gov Flanagan and the rest of the Minnesota DFL leaders have forgotten what it means to be an American or a Minnesotan," Adam Schwarze, former Navy SEAL and GOP U.S. Senate Candidate in Minnesota told Fox News Digital.

"Where is the outrage for our innocent citizens killed by criminals? Where is their press conference, their candlelight vigil. Enough is enough. We need new leadership."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz, Frey, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan inquiring if their offices could point to an example of publicly mourning a Minnesotan killed or harmed by illegal immigrants but did not receive a response.

"This isn’t leadership — it’s selective outrage designed to change the subject from the billions lost to fraud on their watch," retired Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant John Nagel, who is running for Congress as a Republican against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital.

"Minnesota Democrats decide which victims matter based on politics and optics, not on equal application of the law. When a tragedy fits their narrative, we get press conferences and performative vigils. When Minnesotans are killed in situations tied to their failed federal immigration policy, we hear almost nothing — no urgency, no accountability, just silence and deflection."

ICE officials on Saturday released a shocking list of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested during their recent surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, including child rapists and nearly a dozen killers.

"Governor Walz and Mayor Frey REFUSE to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens including violent criminals back onto the streets of Minnesota," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

"They have made it abundantly clear they are prioritizing politics over public safety. Minnesota's sanctuary politicians have chosen to side with criminal illegal aliens and ignored their American victims. This administration is putting the safety of Americans first and standing up for the victims of illegal alien crime. Secretary Noem relaunched the VOICE office to give victims and their families access to resources and support services. We will always put the American people first."

Frey was asked about Harwell in an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday and responded by reiterating his belief that ICE is overstepping its bounds in the city without specifically mentioning Harwell.

"While they claim to act out of compassion for migrants, sanctuary politicians like Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and Peggy Flanagan end up prioritizing the rights of illegal aliens over American citizens," Dale Wilcox, executive director and general counsel at Federation for American Immigration Reform told Fox News Digital.

"Thousands of innocent Americans have lost their lives because of criminal aliens, yet sanctuary politicians are heartless to the suffering of their families. America needs leaders who put the interests of Americans first."