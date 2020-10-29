'Media silence' on Hunter Biden allegations is 'hypocritical, concerning to American people': Ronna McDaniel

The “media silence” around 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's suspicious ties with foreign businesses has been “hypocritical” and “concerning to the American people,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday.

“I do think the American people are concerned about Biden Inc., about the family potentially profiting off of the vice presidency of Joe Biden, him negotiating deals to enrich the family, we have to figure that out,” McDaniel told “America’s Newsroom.”

‘LAPDOG PRESS’ BLACKS OUT EXPLOSIVE TONY BOBULINSKI CLAIMS AS CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO SKIP STORY

Critics are baffled that the mainstream media has largely ignored Tucker Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden's who said the Biden family shrugged off concerns that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son's business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk – raising questions about whether the “lapdog press” is still worthy of public trust.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, sat down with Carlson for a one-hour interview that aired Tuesday night. Bobulinski said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president's brother Jim Biden about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm.

While the mainstream media has scrutinized President Trump and his family members at every turn, there has been a near blackout of coverage of Bobulinski’s shocking claims.

Bobulinski’s comments to Carlson were completely ignored by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and Washington Post as of 8 a.m. EST Wednesday, exactly 12 hours after the start of the damning interview.

“It is pretty much a 100% blackout of the Bobulinski story in the traditional media. Of course, there are lots of stories that need to be covered in the busy 2020 news agenda, but the total omission of Bobulinski's accusations is curious, to say the least,” DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel blasted the media outlets who gave attention to the book “A Warning,” which had an anonymous author giving a scathing critique of the Trump administration from the perspective of an insider.

“We just saw yesterday CNN has a contributor who lied on air, who was given all types of media around this anonymous book, without it being verified, who had no access to the president and then they shut down a story about Joe Biden with a person who is verified to be in these dealings with them, the Biden campaign hasn’t said these emails are not authentic, there has been no disputing the fact that this laptop is real and the media closes down and says we’re not going to report this story,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel went on to say, “It is so hypocritical and I think the public is saying this is scary, this is a step to socialism. Are we losing a free and fair press? Why won’t they share these details about one presidential candidate and then they absolutely attack another candidate with anonymous sources? It is a total discrepancy, it is hypocrisy, and we’re worried about the state of our media in this country right now and it is resonating with the voters.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood, Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.