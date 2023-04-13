Expand / Collapse search
McConnell says he will return to the Senate on Monday

McConnell has been missing from the senate since early March.

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday he plans to return to the Senate next Monday, April 17, after an absence of over a month.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people," McConnell tweeted on Thursday.

MCCONNELL BEING TREATED FOR CONCUSSION AFTER FALL

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.  ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

McConnell has been missing from the Senate since early March after sustaining a concussion and other injuries from a fall. 

McConnell announced his return as a report, which has not been confirmed by Fox News, circulated suggesting other Republican senators were already jockeying for his post as Senate GOP leader.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. ((Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images))

McConnell, 81, fell at a dinner on March 8 and was hospitalized and treated for a concussion.

MCCONNELL DETRACTORS RIGHT AND LEFT GO AFTER SENATE LEADER AFTER HIS FALL: 'TIME FOR HIM TO RETIRE'

The Kentucky senator was released from the hospital five days later and moved into an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following a Senate Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following a Senate Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MITCH MCCONNELL DISCHARGED FROM PHYSICAL THERAPY AFTER CONCUSSION TREATMENT

He was discharged from physical therapy on March 25. He said in a statement at the time that he had been in "frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff."

The senior senator had also suffered a fractured shoulder during a fall in August 2019. An aide to McConnell said at that time McConnell tripped and fell while he was outside on a patio at his Louisville home.

