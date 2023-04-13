McConnell says he will return to the Senate on Monday

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday he plans to return to the Senate next Monday, April 17, after an absence of over a month.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people," McConnell tweeted on Thursday.

McConnell has been missing from the Senate since early March after sustaining a concussion and other injuries from a fall.

McConnell announced his return as a report, which has not been confirmed by Fox News, circulated suggesting other Republican senators were already jockeying for his post as Senate GOP leader.

McConnell, 81, fell at a dinner on March 8 and was hospitalized and treated for a concussion.

The Kentucky senator was released from the hospital five days later and moved into an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

He was discharged from physical therapy on March 25. He said in a statement at the time that he had been in "frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff."

The senior senator had also suffered a fractured shoulder during a fall in August 2019. An aide to McConnell said at that time McConnell tripped and fell while he was outside on a patio at his Louisville home.