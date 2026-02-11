McConnell released from hospital after health scare, to work from home as key DHS vote looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been discharged from the hospital and will work from home this week on the advice of his doctors, according to his spokesman.

"Senator McConnell was discharged from the hospital [Tuesday] and is grateful for the outstanding care he received. He is feeling better and will be working from home this week on the advice of his doctors," spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

His absence this week comes as lawmakers face a Friday deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Senate leaders are discussing a short-term continuing resolution to avoid a partial shutdown while negotiations continue.

McConnell, 83, was hospitalized last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms. His office said at the time that he had checked himself into a local hospital "in an abundance of caution" after feeling ill over the weekend.

PRO-REPARATIONS PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRAT WHO WANTS ICE ABOLISHED MOUNTS LONGSHOT SENATE BID TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL

"In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," a spokesperson said Feb. 3. "His prognosis is positive, and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business."

McConnell has experienced several health scares in recent years, including falls at the Capitol.

Last October, McConnell stumbled and fell while walking down a hallway in the Capitol. He was helped up and continued walking.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL SEEN ON VIDEO FALLING INSIDE SENATE BUILDING

Nearly one year ago, he fell on a set of stairs while exiting the Senate chamber.

McConnell previously announced that he will not seek re-election in 2026, and plans to retire at the end of his current term, which runs through Jan. 3, 2027.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He has served in the Senate for decades, including as Senate majority leader during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

McConnell is a survivor of childhood polio.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this story.