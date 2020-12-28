McConnell praises Trump for signing COVID-19, government funding bills

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Trump late Sunday for signing a $900 billion pandemic package and a $1.4 trillion government funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

McConnell said in a statement that he applauds Trump’s "decision to get hundreds of billions of dollars of crucial COVID-19 relief out the door and into the hands of American families as quickly as possible."

The Kentucky Republican admitted that the compromised bill is not perfect, "but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now."

Trump said he would send Congress a "redlined version" that includes items to be removed. He said he would sign the Omnibus and Covid package "with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed."

Trump repeated his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief bill for providing only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans already rejected.

"As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child," Trump said in a statement issued by White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere on Sunday. "Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report