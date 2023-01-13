Expand / Collapse search
McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it is his 'solemn obligation' as House speaker to ask the president for an update on the state of the union'

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

"It is my solemn obligation to invite the president to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on February 7th so that he may fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," McCarthy stated in a tweet on Friday.

In a Friday letter to the president, McCarthy said,"the American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities."

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrates with the gavel after being elected in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 7, 2023.

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrates with the gavel after being elected in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 7, 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) swears in the officers of the House of Representatives in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union. Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people," McCarthy wrote.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

