McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

"It is my solemn obligation to invite the president to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on February 7th so that he may fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," McCarthy stated in a tweet on Friday.

In a Friday letter to the president, McCarthy said,"the American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities."

