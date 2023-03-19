Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

McCarthy discourages protests amid looming Trump indictment: 'We want calmness'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for no violent protests

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dissuaded President Trump supporters from protesting a looming indictment against the former president on Sunday.

"I don’t think people should protest this stuff," McCarthy said during a presser at a House Republican retreat on Sunday, according to The Hill.

McCarthy defended Trump's rhetoric around the potential protests, arguing that the former president wasn't "talking in a harmful way" but that he wanted to "educate people about what’s going on."

"Nobody should harm one another…And this is why you should really make law equal because if that was the case, nothing would happen," McCarthy said. "If was this to happen, we want calmness out there."

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at an election event, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at an election event, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

McCarthy's comments come after Trump lashed out at the news on Saturday and encouraged his supporters to protest.

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

Donald Trump speaks to CPAC crowd August 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas

Donald Trump speaks to CPAC crowd August 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is reportedly planning to indict the former president on charges related to his alleged hush money scandal with Stormy Daniels in 2016.

At the end of his presidential campaign, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly gave Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from speaking about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Trump reportedly reimbursed Cohen through installments. 

District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office may argue that because the NDA benefited Trump's campaign, it was an improper donation.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump surrendered at the NY District Attorney's office to face charges on September 08, 2022 in New York City. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump surrendered at the NY District Attorney's office to face charges on September 08, 2022 in New York City.  (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Last week, a court source informed Fox News Digital that members of Alvin Bragg's office will meet with law enforcement to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week."

