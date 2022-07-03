Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Mayorkas says immigration crisis not unique to US: 'Reflective of the economic downturn' and 'climate change'

Mayorkas says Colombia, Costa Rica also seeing influx of migrants

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the immigration crisis at the southern border is not unique to the U.S., and that southern countries are also seeing a massive influx of migrants due to the global economic downturn and climate change.

During an appearance on ABC’s "This Week," Mayorkas was asked by anchor Martha Raddatz whether the Biden’s administration’s policies were working at the U.S.-Mexico border, where Border Patrol agents are reporting a record number of apprehensions of immigrants trying to illegally cross into the U.S.

"I think that we are doing a good job. We need to do better," Mayorkas responded. "We are focused on doing more, and we are doing it with our partners to the south."

Mayorkas said the crisis is a global one, and that populations are being driven northward in part due to the flailing global economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change.

TEXAS TRACTOR-TRAILER DRIVER SMILES FOR BORDER PATROL CHECKPOINT CAMERAS  HOURS BEFORE MIGRANTS FOUND DEAD

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during an April 2022 House hearing.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during an April 2022 House hearing. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"This is a phenomenon that not only the United States is experiencing – Colombia now has more than 2 million Venezuelans within its borders, Costa Rica has indicated that 2% of its population is Nicaraguan, and that might rise to 5%," he said. 

"The migration that is occurring throughout the hemisphere is reflective of the economic downturn, increase in violence throughout the region, the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of climate change – we're really in a regional challenge, and we are addressing it with our regional partners," he added.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the U.S. southern border, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the U.S. southern border, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Pool video)

MULTIPLE MIGRANTS KILLED IN TEXAS DURING HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPTS AT SOUTHERN BORDER, ONE CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Mayorkas’ comments come after the Department of Homeland Security released a report last week showing Border Patrol agents processed migrants who illegally entered the country over 220,000 times in May, setting an all-time record.

The dangers people are risking to get into the country came into full view last week after 53 migrants were killed in a tractor-trailer that had been abandoned in the sweltering heat outside San Antonio. At least four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group run by the United Methodist Church in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 23, 2022. 

People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group run by the United Methodist Church in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 23, 2022. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayorkas said Sunday that those deaths were the "tragic result" of criminal human smuggling.

"We continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey," he said. "We are enforcing our laws."

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

More from Politics