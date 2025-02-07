Maxine Waters, House Dems ripped for 'unhinged' clash with security guard at Education Dept

Conservatives on social media blasted Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after she and other Democrats protesting President Donald Trump attempted to enter the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., while accosting a security guard in the process.

Thirty House Democrats attempted to enter the Department of Education building on Friday morning to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise L. Carter regarding Trump’s plans to significantly downsize or even eliminate the department, but they were stopped by security.

Video of the Democrats attempting to convince the visibly uninterested security guard to let them in quickly spread on social media , sparking strong pushback from conservatives.

Waters and other Democrats could be seen on video berating the security guard, repeatedly asking for his ID, and telling him to look at the camera, so viewers could see his face.

"This is hilarious," author Justin Hart posted on X . "The Democrats have octagenarians going around town trying to intimidate federal workers for some reason or another."

"Absolutely pathetic theater from House Democrats at the Department of Education, down to claiming the security officer is a modern day police officer in the Deep South blocking school integration," Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck posted on X.

"The quote at the end is my favorite," Daily Signal investigative columnist Tony Kinnett posted on X. "Three years ago, Democrats wanted to hear NOTHING from parents concerned about their kids' schools. They sent the FBI after parents. Now they're claiming to represent them. Hilarious."

"I can’t stop watching this," Congressional Leadership Fund Communications Director Torunn Sinclair posted on X . "It’s so funny. Democrats are floundering."

"Unhinged Maxine Waters is annoying AF," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X . "This deranged behavior is like a scene ripped straight out of Flowers in the Attic."

"Trump has completely broken the Democrat party," Outkick founder Clay Travis posted on X. "They are in total shambles."

Fox News Digital reached out to Waters' office for comment.

An aide made it inside the building and explained to security that lawmakers were there. Members then tried to go inside the building, and at that point, the doors were locked, Fox News was told.

The Nation’s Report Card, which assesses how American students are performing in various subjects, showed seven out of 10 fourth graders are not proficient readers, which is a worse score than the last report card in 2022. The report card noted that reading scores showed "no significant change" since 1992.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who served in Trump’s first administration, slammed the department and called for a revamp in an opinion piece.

"A complete reset begins with ending the failed experiment resident in the Department of Education. The bureaucrats have focused on mandating DEI, when students needed the focus to be on ABC and 123," DeVos wrote. "President Trump and Congress should take their corrosive power away and instead block grant all necessary education funding directly to the states."

On the campaign trail, Trump suggested several times that eliminating the department entirely was on the table.

"One thing I’ll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and sending all education and education work it needs back to the states," Trump said in a 2023 campaign video.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.