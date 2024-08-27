Massachusetts GOP demands information on state's $1 billion in 'secret' migrant spending: 'Veil of secrecy'

Massachusetts Republicans have submitted a formal request with the state's government for information on the alleged "$1 billion in secret migrant crisis spending" as the Bay State continues to grapple with the migrant crisis.

In a release from the state's Republican Party, MassGOP, the group demanded that Gov. Maura Healey's administration provides a detailed cost breakdown of the toll that the migrant crisis has caused for the state's residents.

"The Healey-Driscoll Administration has shrouded nearly $1 billion spent in secrecy, leaving Massachusetts residents in the dark," MassGOP chair Amy Carnevale said in a statement. "They have withheld critical information on 600 incidents involving police, fire and EMT. Blocking journalists at every turn, the administration has obstructed the flow of information to the public."

In a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Carnvevale demanded the specifics of the state's funding to provide housing for migrants.

In the FOIA request, Carnevale called for the Healey administration to provide the names of government and private entities that are providing emergency housing for migrants, where the emergency housing is located, any correspondents relating to public safety concerns and any incident reports or police reports.

Carnvevale argued that the Democrats' supermajority has created a "veil of secrecy" surrounding the migrant crisis.

"Today, the Massachusetts Republican Party is standing against the veil of secrecy and the obstructionist efforts of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Democratic supermajority," she said. "We stand with the Massachusetts press corps in declaring: enough is enough. The public deserves transparency. Release the details on the vendors profiting from this crisis and the public safety issues affecting our communities."

"On behalf of Massachusetts residents, we are demanding accountability," she said.

The MassGOP's request comes after the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) released a report on July 24, which predicted The Bay State will struggle to manage the growing number of migrants coming to the state.

The report noted that the state has already spent more than $1 billion on the Emergency Assistance (EA) sheltering program that houses migrants.

"The cost to Massachusetts taxpayers of temporary housing and shelters is enormous, but it pales in comparison to the costs that will accumulate in the future if those in the temporary shelters today remain in the Commonwealth for the long term," Jessica Vaughan, CIS director of policy studies, wrote.

In addition to housing, some other costs taxpayers will have to cover include schooling, social services, medical care, and public safety.

The report estimated that the number of "illegal and inadmissible" migrants living in Massachusetts is about 355,000 with 50,000 new arrivals since 2021. It also reported that 10,000 migrants were minors with 8,500 being unaccompanied.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the MassGOP and Healey's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.