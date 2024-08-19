Over 100 students without bus service as Massachusetts funds buses for migrants

Parents and students of a school district outside of Boston were informed last week that they would be without school bus service, citing a lack of funding and a shortage of buses.

The 150 students at Stoughton Public Schools will have to find a new way to get to school ahead of the academic year's September 4 start date, the Boston Herald first reported. The news comes at the same time that the state has started paying for buses for the migrant students of the more than 200 migrant families that recently moved into their community.

"Unfortunately, for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, 150 secondary students who signed up to ride a bus were not able to be placed on a bus," a letter sent to parents from Superintendent of Schools Joseph Baeta read. "Those families not receiving bus transportation were notified this week. Those receiving bus transportation will receive their bus postcards the week of August 19."

"We understand the feelings of disappointment and frustration this caused for the families who did not receive bus transportation," the letter added. "We feel it is important to explain this situation to all of our families to allow you to better understand how we arrived at this point."

Over 160 more students applied for bus transportation compared to the year before, the letter said. Because of budget restraints, the district has one less bus than the year before. The superintendent also said there is a shortage of bus drivers.

There is no requirement in the state of Massachusetts to provide transportation for students in grades 7-12, but the district is required to provide busing to students living in hotels and shelters, the letter said. However, according to the superintendent, the arrival of migrant families in Stoughton is not the reason for the shortage of buses.

"We are utilizing funding the state provides to the district to bus the students living in hotels/shelters," the letter said. "The funding for these two buses does not come from our operational budget. It is inaccurate to suggest that these children receiving busing is the reason yours did not. If we were not receiving the funding from the state for the students living in hotels/shelters, we would not be able to have these two additional buses."

The district indicated there wasn't much it could do to provide additional busing, but announced there would be a virtual forum on Monday night where families could express concern or ask questions.

In a March letter issued by the Stoughton Superintendent, he recognized the uptick in migrants as a contributor to "financial pressures."

"The district is seeing an increase in PreK-12 enrollment, including in our migrant student population, and unprecedented pressures in special education, transportation, and services for English Learners," he wrote. "Our main priorities have been retaining teaching staff and supporting the large influx of students we received this year, including providing the English Learner services they require."

"In order to accommodate this increase in our student population, we have had to make adjustments throughout the budget," he added. "The situation remains fluid as we get more information and advocate for additional funding from the state."

Some parents took to Facebook to express their dismay at the news.

"So how are 150 Stoughton students supposed to get to school now? Just got the word YESTERDAY that our son, along with 149 other students, lost their seat on the bus.... talk about Stoughton Pride," one parent said. "They didn't even offer an alternative option like maybe paying for a ride which we would do because otherwise we have ZERO way of getting our son to school. This town is disgusting me. So my kid is supposed to walk 3 miles to and from school straight up route 138!?! We live basically in North Easton. What are all these families supposed to do!? Unbelievable."

"Stoughton, MA has cut bus service for students, just last week," another parent said. "They are telling parents to arrange transportation. Town has 237 migrant families, they are all guaranteed bus service. So the cuts to bus service for students is for legal Stoughton residents only. Schools requested a 7.1% increase of funding for this year & got it. Migrants are causing financial strain says Town Manager. 2 busses will be dedicated to migrants only."

When reached for comment, Stoughton Public Schools directed Fox News Digital to its statement issued to families.

Stoughton Town Manager Thomas Calter wrote a letter to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey in February, which stated that at least 237 migrant families had moved into their community, which is having an "adverse impact" related to the budget, economic development and the safety of our community.