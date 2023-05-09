Maryland Democrats clash as scramble grows for rare open Senate seat

Maryland Democrats are crowding the field in a growing scramble for a rare open U.S. Senate seat, and Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is the latest to join the fray.

Alsobrooks is now the fourth candidate to have launched a bid for Sen. Ben Cardin's seat after the Democrat announced he wouldn't seek re-election in 2024.

Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, Rep. David Trone and socialist Bread and Roses Party founder, American philosopher and political activist Jerome Segal also announced their run for the seat in the upcoming election.

Segal initially announced his run against President Biden in the 2024 presidential race but reportedly stepped down to pursue a seat in the Senate, according to NBC4 Washington.

As a Maryland native and member of the Democratic Party, Alsobrooks served two terms as Prince George's County state's attorney before being elected county executive.

Alsobrooks tweeted Tuesday morning a campaign video announcing her U.S. Senate bid.

"There aren't enough people in the U.S. Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they're supposed to represent," she said in her tweet. "My Great-Grandma told me, 'if you don't like something, go farther and do better.' I'm proud to say I'm running for the Senate. Let's go farther together."

Fox News Digital reached out to Alsobrooks' communications director for comment and was directed to a press release announcing her run for the future vacated seat along with describing her experience and "call to public service" as a politician.

During her time as county executive, Alsobrooks has focused on crime, education, the economy and health care, the release stated.

Cardin announced his pending retirement in a May 1 Twitter post.

"I am proud of all I have done for Maryland. I have given my heart and soul to our great state, and I thank Marylanders for trusting me as your representative for all these years. Thank you, Maryland," the tweet stated.

Attached to the post was YouTube video of Cardin and his wife, Myrna, discussing their work in politics and expressing their gratitude for being able to serve the state over the years.

Cardin has held a seat in the U.S. Senate representing the state of Maryland since 2007. He started off his political career serving in the Maryland General Assembly as a member of the house of delegates from 1967 to 1987. He then moved on to become speaker of the house, which eventually led him to serve as a U.S. representative and then as a U.S. senator.

